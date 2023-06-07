MARLBORO — Julia Menges will be setting up an interactive table exhibit on the main floor of the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum in West Marlboro to test pilot the first "From the Vaults" program.
This program is free with Museum admission and will be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
Menges has searched the Museum back rooms and will teach visitors all about the bees and wasps of Vermont. Local pollinator neighbors are an important part of Vermont's ecosystem. Visitors will learn who's in their backyard and how they can help take care of them.