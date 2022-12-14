WESTMINSTER — A full closure of Route 121 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 27, to complete substructure repairs on Bridge 21S.
Route 121 will reopen on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
The detour route will utilize Route 5, the I-91 Access Road, and Back Westminster Road.
On the interstate, southbound traffic will continue to be diverted onto the northbound barrel. Northbound traffic is limited to the right-hand lane of travel on I-91 North.
A speed reduction of 55 mph is in place on the interstate within the project area. Fines are doubled for speeding within the construction zone.
A one-way alternating traffic pattern will remain in effect on Route 121 under the bridges until the closure period begins. Traffic control personnel are onsite directing the flow of traffic. Minor delays may occur.