GUILDFORD — The Friends of the Guilford Free Library raised money to “Send a Kid to Camp” with a Raffle Concert at the Guilford Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 11.
About 150 people attended the free concert by The Rear Defrosters, a honkytonk, country soul, rock-n-roll band, whose players come from Vermont, New Hampshire, and western Massachusetts. The raffle prizes were one of three pairs of gifts, each business offering a $50 to $75 gift certificate to raffle winners certificate: Embue Cacao and the Guilford Country Store; Hermit Thrush Homestead and a restaurant of the winner’s choice; Tapalou Guilds and Tito’s Taqueria.
The kids danced, ran around, played in the dirt and acted like kids who had been relieved of COVID-19 restrictions. The entire event took place in the cattle barn at the Guilford Fairgounds, which donated the space for the event.