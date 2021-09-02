HINSDALE — People hike through Pisgah State Park to head to their favorite swimming spots at Kilburn Pond Dam on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Fun day at Pisgah State Park
The Vermont African American Heritage Trail starts its journey in Grafton, Vt., at the Turner Hill Interpretive Center. People can learn about the story of escaped slave Alec Turner and his family, as told by his daughter, renowned Vermont storyteller Daisy Turner.
Kelsey Baumgarten, an entrepreneur and owner of Hidden Bean Bakeshop, in Brattleboro, Vt., works on making healthy desserts from black beans on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Brattleboro Union High School’s staff band “The Rolling Bones” play for the 11th and 12th graders returning for their first day of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Hinsdale boys’ hosted Sunapee during their home opener soccer match at Hinsdale Middle High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
A team from Peak Property Service power wash and repair the retaining wall on Beaver Street, in Wilmington, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, before an art installation was scheduled to be installed later.