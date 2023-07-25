DOVER — Blueberry Festival fans have been eager for the parade and Jell-O slide to return.
"The Dover Select Board was very enthusiastic about getting the parade back so we bit the bullet and we're working on that," Janet Boyd, festival founder and co-owner of the Boyd Family Farm. "We have a few things we're working on. I think it will be fun for everybody."
Since COVID-19, the festival had to pare back its offerings. But now in its 14th year and with life resembling more the pre-pandemic times, it's back in full force. The festival kicks off this Friday with a street fair in Jacksonville.
"I think everyone is really excited about it," Bethaney LaClair, executive director of the Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce, said of Saturday's parade in Dover. "We have a really good mix of floats and antique cars, fire trucks and rescue."
LaClair anticipates a good turnout for the blueberry and agricultural themed parade going down Route 100 starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
A comedy night at Carinthia Base Lodge at Mount Snow from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday will benefit businesses affected by the July 10 and 11 flooding in Vermont. Dave Reilly and friends will perform a show that's tailored toward adults.
Reilly "has a great following," LaClair said. "I heard he's super funny."
Tickets for the comedy show cost $35, include appetizers and can be purchased at visitvermont.com and vermontblueberryfestival.com or at the door. A cash bar will be available.
The festival spans 10 days and several Deerfield Valley towns.
"Everything kicks off on Friday (July 28)," LaClair said. "Jacksonville is doing their annual street fair. They've got music and a market that will go on all evening."
After the parade Saturday, activities all along Route 100 in West Dover are planned including Touch A Truck, bouncy houses, circus performances, bubbles, craft fair and music at restaurants.
The Blueberry Splash and Parade on Lake Whitingham on Sunday will feature live music on boats and "a blueberry float brigade."
"Hopefully the weather's great," LaClair said. "It's always nice for people to be outside near the water."
Also happening Sunday is a blueberry pancake breakfast hosted at Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington by the Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley.
The Jell-O Slide is back Friday, Aug. 4, at the elementary school.
"This will be my first time seeing that but it sounds like such a fun thing," LaClair said. "It will be cool to be there and maybe participate."
Wilmington Works is hosting the Blueberry Block Party in downtown Wilmington on Saturday, Aug. 5, with live music, vendors and food trucks.
A full list of activities can be found at vermontblueberryfestival.com. Stores and restaurants will have blueberry specials throughout the next two weeks.
"It's a busy 10-day fest but I'm excited," LaClair said. "I feel like we have some new things and we're bringing back things people really loved but we had to stop because of COVID."
Boyd said the blueberries at her family's farm were saved from the destruction of the storm earlier this month.
"Our fields are sad," she said. "Eleven to 12 acres of produce is just gone. It's hurtful. They started some of those plants in February."
A pajama party and story time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the farm.
Boyd said she thinks organizers are "very fortunate" that the festival continues on.
"COVID really upset everyone and we did a little bit of stuff, we pulled back on some things," she said. "I'm hopeful everyone enjoys coming up and supporting the town. We like anything associated with blueberries because I hope it kind of redirects people's attention to local agriculture, you know. It's important. So many of the towns are in agony right now. I can't even imagine it."
Attendees come from different states and countries.
"It's neat to have people from all over the world embrace that little blueberry," Boyd said.
She finds that property owners who might not typically visit for a one-day event will come for the two-week festival.
"I think they embrace Vermont for its beauty and its quirkiness maybe," she said.