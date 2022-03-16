MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is providing one million dollars in funding to support low and moderate-income Vermont homeowners in repairing or replacing their inadequate wells or septic systems.
Eligible homeowners with inadequate wells, springs, septic tanks, leach fields or wastewater systems are encouraged to apply for funding by April 15 to be considered for the first round of funding. This funding will ensure Vermonters have access to safe drinking water and adequate wastewater disposal.
The eligibility requirements include: A failed or inadequate drinking water or wastewater system, residential property owners who own and reside on the property, single units or owner-occupied multi-family homes and households earning up to $120,000 per year.
Community groups cannot directly receive awards but can help homeowners by directing them to this program and helping them apply as needed. For those with accessibility needs, the Agency has a dedicated staff member who can help fill out the application at no cost to those who request this additional assistance.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3HtlHBa.