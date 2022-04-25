BRATTLEBORO — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont will host the 2nd Annual For Kids’ Sake Fun Run on Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brattleboro Union High School track and field area. The day will feature a DJ, food, field games and themed track races. All ages are welcome. Kids age 17 and under free.
The For Kids’ Sake Fun Run is a peer-to-peer fundraiser to support BBBSVT’s effort to provide mentors for the 100-plus youth on the waiting list. BBBS mentoring is an evidence-based prevention practice designed to help improve resilience in children and youth by pairing them with a reliable volunteer “Big” who shows up on a regular basis to ensure they feel valued and supported, and provides a safe space for youth to express themselves, discover new opportunities and build the skills needed to reach their goals.
There are three ways to participate in the Fun Run — In person, virtually or “opt out.” In-person participants register and collect pledges, then attend the live event at the BUHS track on May 15 to enjoy music by Matthew John Entertainment, themed track races (or walk/run at your own pace), field games for all ages, snacks and refreshments, a Kona Ice truck and a chance to win raffles and prizes. Virtual participants register and collect pledges, then choose their own adventure and participate from anywhere. Set a time between now and May 15 to enjoy your favorite outdoor activity and share a pic or video of your accomplishments with BBBSVT on Facebook, Instagram or via email. You can also choose to “opt out” by making a donation with no need to participate.
Register at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/funrun22/