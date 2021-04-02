BRATTLEBORO — Compassionate Brattleboro — an organization created when the town voted overwhelmingly to become part of the Charter of Compassion in 2017 — is embarking on a new fundraising campaign to help a needy family in one of Brattleboro’s sister communities in Haiti.
Over the past four years, numerous activities have been undertaken relating to the needs of local citizens, particularly in the areas of education and health. But there also has been an expressed need to work with and assist communities and families outside of the Brattleboro area facing particular hardship.
Brattleboro has bragging rights to having seven sister communities (well beyond that of any comparable town in New England). These include two Native American communities plus towns in El Salvador, Haiti, Kenya and India, and a town with similar compassionate interests in New York state. There will soon be a signboard in downtown Brattleboro pointing to these sister communities, plus classroom interactions across these communities.
Once the COVID pandemic is over, Compassionate Brattleboro will be developing a series of creative projects with its sister communities. Imagine, for example, groups of local teens joining teenagers in the hometown of Kenya’s Nobel Prize winning environmentalist Wangari Maathai for “green safaris” – planting trees together while watching wild animals.
Compassionate Brattleboro is initiating a series of fundraising undertakings – one each spring, to support a particularly important project in a sister community. The first of these, this spring’s project, involves going to the aid of a desperately needy family in Haiti – the very poorest in that community, described below. The hope of Compassionate Brattleboro is that with modest contributions from a large number of local citizens, the group will be able to accomplish something extraordinary.
Here’s the story of the family that Compassionate Brattleboro wants to help in the sister community of Meyer, Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti:
The mother of the Lamour family, suffering from pre-eclampsia, recently gave birth to twin girls by emergency cesarean. The family has three older children aged 13, 8 and 7. They are living in a temporary shelter made of cardboard and miscellaneous material. The family is unable to pay even the modest fees necessary for school enrollment of the older children. The father, also ill, was recently robbed of his earnings.
The target set by Compassionate Brattleboro is $10,000, enough to purchase land and building supplies to permit the building of a small house for this family, the payment of school fees, and the health care necessary to get the parents back on their feet.
To facilitate the process, Compassionate Brattleboro has set up a Go-Fund-Me at: https://gofund.me/a12278b7
This channels tax-deductible contributions through Compassionate Brattleboro’s non-profit, with funds going immediately and directly to this family with assistance from the Haiti Orphanage Sponsorship Trust.