WESTMINSTER — The Fuqua family was honored with the 2021 Charles Albert Dickinson (CAD) award at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children’s graduation ceremony on June 4.
The CAD Award, established in 2013, is given annually in recognition of an organization or individuals whose philanthropic commitment embodies the mission of New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children. Named for founder Reverend Charles Albert Dickinson, the award recognizes those who make a significant contribution to the field of child welfare and help to transform the lives of children and families forever.
A crystal relief sculpture, which features an image of Reverend Dickinson, was presented to the Fuquas. The sculpture was designed and created by Vermont artist, Robert DuGrenier, who has worked in collaboration with architects and designers to create custom glass sculptural installations in locations around the world. He has created custom awards for a variety of high-profile clients including Harry Winston, Inc. and Tiffany & Company.
“We are thrilled to present the 2021 CAD award to the Fuqua family for their unwavering commitment to child welfare in general, and to Kurn Hattin in particular,” said Stephen Harrison, executive director.
Over the last six decades, three generations of the Fuqua family have helped serve the needs of Kurn Hattin Homes’ children. In the 1970s and 1980s, Victor and Ruth Morse became staunch enthusiasts of Kurn Hattin though their regular visits to attend concerts and volunteer with the children. In 2004, the Victor and Ruth Music Center was named to honor their legacy to Kurn Hattin.
In the 1990s, Mary Fuqua, Victor and Ruth Morse’s daughter, and her husband Charles began taking on the family tradition of supporting Kurn Hattin. Charles and Mary quickly became active volunteers and supporters. They made regular trips to Kurn Hattin from their home in Williamstown, Massachusetts to tutor the children in various subjects and attend special events.
Receiving the award were Andrew and Gillian Fuqua, Charles and Mary’s children. Andrew, a health care executive in Massachusetts and Gillian, an elementary school principal in Vermont have continued their family’s commitment to supporting children and families. Last year, a grant through the Fuqua Family Fund at the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation played a critical role in helping Kurn Hattin Homes, along with numerous other charitable organizations, navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and provided foundational resources to support children and families in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.