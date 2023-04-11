BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Regional Career Center will be sending four area students to Atlanta this spring for a national conference of Future Business Leaders of America.
FBLA is a student-run business education organization in which students build upon their classroom learning and apply it in real-world experiences by developing their leadership and business skills through local and state community service projects and state and national workshops, conferences and competitions. FBLA’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.
In June, the best and brightest of FBLA members from around the country will convene in Atlanta to compete in leadership events, share their successes, and learn new ideas about shaping their career future through workshops and exhibits. This four-day conference is considered the pinnacle of the FBLA experience, especially for those running for national office.
The four regional students will be selected among the local winners of the 2023 Vermont State Leadership Conference for FBLA, who are:
•Matthew Gordon-Macey, Who’s Who Chapter Leadership Award
•Mariah Fellows, first place, Business Law
•Brooke Whelan, first place, Business Communications
•Caleb Lynch, first place, Organizational Leadership
•Jacob Ziegner, first place, Business Communications, and second place, Intro to Business Procedures
•Jacob Girard, second place, Economics
•Winter Nakos, third place, Business Communications
•Riley Morse, second place, Intro to Financial Math, and third place, Intro to Business Concepts
•Lily Smith, second place, Human Resources
Maya Eagle will be the 2023-2024 Southern Region vice president for Vermont FBLA.