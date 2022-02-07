Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.