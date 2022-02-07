WESTMINSTER — Each year students in grades 6 to 8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest, expressing their views on patriotism. This year, a student from New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children took the prize.
The theme for the 2021 to 2022 contest was: “How Can I Be a Good American?”
Gabby Elmore Brown, an 8th grader at Kurn Hattin, was selected as the winner of Vt.’s VFW District 1 and was honored with a certificate and a prize. She was sponsored by the local VFW Post 1034 Carl M. Dessaint and Auxiliary, from whom she also received a Youth Essay Award Citation.
In her winning essay Brown wrote: “To be a good American you could do many things. For example, you could help your community, which could include cleaning up, helping neighbors or volunteering. You can volunteer by donating, help a nearby school, tutor a child, working at a soup kitchen, help nearby hospitals or help the homeless.”
The school congratulates Brown and commends her work.
