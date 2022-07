The Friends of the Library invite the public to enjoy tea, cucumber sandwiches and desserts in a lovely garden setting, all to benefit the Brooks Memorial Library. This special garden party will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, on Meadowbrook Road in Brattleboro. The cost is $25 per person. Visit the library or call 802-254-5290 for tickets, specific location and more information.