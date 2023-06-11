PUTNEY — For 23 years, the gardens at the Parks Place Community Resource Center have provided a respite from the stresses of modern living to the surrounding community, but especially to those who work or seek the services provided at the Center.
On Sunday, June 4, former and current gardeners gathered to celebrate the gardens and to renew old friendships. About 25 gardeners and Parks Place board members attended.
“What began as an experimental collaboration between the Central Elementary School, Antioch University and Parks Place has continued to grow and blossom throughout the 20-plus years. They are the epitome of our mission. These gardens are resilient and continue to bring people together in a way that we don’t see in society anymore,” said Jenn Tolaro-Heidbrink, executive director of the Center.
Under the stewardship of Master Gardeners and other local, amazing gardeners, the gardens have thrived on volunteer efforts, bringing beauty and the calming influences of nature to people struggling to make ends meet or to achieve personal goals. The gardens provide a beautiful refuge throughout the growing season. The flower gardens began under the leadership of Master Gardeners Helen Miller and Michele Delhaye.
Parks Place, founded in 1995, connects people throughout the Greater Falls region with the social, health and educational information and resources they need to strengthen their lives. The goal of the Extension Master Gardeners is to support safe and sustainable home gardening practices through education and community activities that incorporate Integrated Pest Management practices. master.gardener@UVM.edu.