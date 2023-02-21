BRATTLEBORO — Jessica Callahan Gelter will hold an event to promote her reelection to the Brattleboro Select Board at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Brooks House Atrium. All residents of Brattleboro are invited. Attendees will hear remarks from various supporters of Gelter's campaign, a few words from Gelter herself, and music by dance master Andy Davis. Afterward, Gelter will meet and greet attendees and answer questions.
Gelter is running for a third one-year term on the Select Board. Previous to serving on the board, she was a member of the Brattleboro Planning Commission. She is an artist and non-profit executive.