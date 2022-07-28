BELLOWS FALLS — A special presentation on genealogy and a book sale fundraiser are on the schedule for August at the Rockingham Free Public Library.
The August meeting of the Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will be held both in person in the Library Meeting Room, 2nd Floor, and via Zoom on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. Free and open to the public, topics addressed at this meeting are using Revolutionary War Pension Applications and using Fold3, a military records database.
Pre-register for the meeting at https://bit.ly/WCGIG-REGISTRATION. Attendees in person are encouraged to wear masks.
Using Revolutionary War Pension Applications: This collection at the National Archives includes over 10 million records on about 80,000 veterans. The records include the entire pension files for soldiers and sailors who served in the Revolutionary War. They reveal details about each veteran’s history and service, as well as information about his family, health, and life after the war. A widow’s application can be even more helpful for genealogy, since she also had to provide information about their marriage. Presenters will show how to find the records online, and give examples of what kinds of family history information might be found.
Using Fold3, a Military Records Database: a database to find military records, including the stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who served. The Fold3 name comes from a traditional flag folding ceremony in which the third fold is made in honor and remembrance of veterans who served in defense of their country and to maintain peace throughout the world. There are more than 590 million images with 2 million added monthly. Records include all military conflicts from the American Revolution through Afghanistan conflicts, but also includes records from Australian, British and Irish, Canadian, and New Zealand Forces.
Organizers are going to try something new for this meeting. Put your genealogy research skills to work and try to answer this:
Who were the husbands of Regina Holler, and when and where did they get married? Some clues to the case are here: https://bit.ly/WCGIG-QUESTION
For more information, contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com.
BOOK SALE
From August 15 to September 10, the Rockingham Library is hosting a book sale in its top floor meeting room. All the books have been recently published and are in good condition. As a bonus, the Friends of the Library is offering a special book sale for Friends members only on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept.10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Become a member of the Friends of the Library for $10 and get first dibs on all the books.