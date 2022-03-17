WINDAM COUNTY — Join the Windham County Genealogy Interest Group from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, as the group explores finding ancestors over Zoom.
The 1950 census counted over 150 million people living in the United States and its territories. Information about these people was not available to those searching their family history because of the 72-year-old privacy law protecting personal data. All that changes on April 1.
That date marks the official release of the 1950 census data by the National Archives and Records Administration.
Ancestry is planning to use sophisticated artificial intelligence and handwriting recognition technology to create an initial index from digital census images that the group can explore.
Register for the meeting at bit.ly/WindhamGenApr.