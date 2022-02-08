WINDHAM COUNTY — If you’ve always been fascinated by your family lineage, join other like-minded folk at an upcoming event.
The February meeting of the Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 12, via Zoom. The gathering is free and open to the public.
Register for the meeting at https://bit.ly/WindhamGenFeb.
Facilitator Wayne Blanchard will discuss the AmericanAncestors.org database of the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston, which has recently launched a new version. We will cover its new features, ways to navigate the site, and learn more about how to get the most out of the website from home. Parts of the website are available to those with the free account, but full access is available only to members.
New England Historic Genealogical Society was founded in 1845 and is a leading resource for family history research. The searchable databases contain more than 1.4 billion names. Although the original focus was on New England, the society has expanded to offer assistance and research across American family history.
Co-facilitator Jerry Carbone will give an overview of land record research for genealogical purposes. He will cover what is available online using Ancestry.com, FamilySearch.org, the Bureau of Land Management(BLM), General Land Office Records, and some of the local land record databases now available.
The Windham County Genealogy Interest Group is an informal organization whose members are dedicated to genealogy education, research and best practices. Meetings are held every other month on Zoom.
For more information, contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com.