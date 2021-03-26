The next meeting of the Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3. It is free and open to the public. Registration is at http://bit.ly/WindhamGen .
Historian, documentarian, genetic genealogist and author Jerome Lafayette Narramore will present a journey to discover his origins and the genealogical challenges he faced along the way as the bi-racial descendant of enslaved ancestors of West Castleton, Vermont.
He is the producer of the upcoming documentary about race in America, "A White Man Walks into a Barbershop," and his story has been featured in the recent book, "The Lost Family" by Libby Copeland.
From Amazon.com review, "In 'The Lost Family,' [Copeland] delves into the many lives that have been irrevocably changed by home DNA tests — a technology that represents the end of family secrets."
Narramore is also the administrator of several DNA projects and curator of the Facebook group, "Black & Brown Vermont," a crowdsourcing project for all data concerning the Black and Brown history of Vermont.
Facilitated by the Windham County Genealogy Interest Group, this Zoom webinar is made free and open to the public with the support of Rockingham Library in Bellows Falls and Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro. For more information, contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com.