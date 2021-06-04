The next meeting of the Windham County Genealogical Interest Group will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The focus of the meeting will be the ongoing RootsTech workshop presentations.
RootsTech, a major global genealogical conference, was held online this year in February due to the pandemic. In its first week it attracted over 1 million visitors from 242 countries who viewed over 2,000 sessions. Although RootsTech Connect has ended, the conference lives on all year long, which means anyone can still watch the keynote sessions and educational classes.
Jerry Carbone and Wayne Blanchard will use part of the Zoom meeting to review a few of the sessions that they found helpful. Participants who are interested could also share some of their own experiences.
The June 5 meeting is free and open to the public, but will be limited to the first 30 people to register at http://bit.ly/WindhamGen5.
Carbone, of Whetstone Brook Genealogy, and Blanchard, genealogy volunteer at Rockingham Public Library, will facilitate the event sponsored by Rockingham Public Library in Bellows Falls and Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro.
Part of the session will be devoted to sharing genealogical research questions and planning topics for the next meeting.
Future meetings of the group will be bi-monthly, alternating between Brooks and Rockingham libraries, dates and times to be announced.
For more information, contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com