The next meeting of the Windham County Genealogical Interest Group will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The topics for the meeting include publishing a family genealogy online using TNG and researching ancestors using Find A Grave.
Those who do a lot of genealogy research on their family eventually reach a point when they wonder, “What am I going to do with all this stuff?” One way to share family history and collaborate with like minded cousins, is to create a website. New tools make building a genealogy website easy to do and give the creator total control over what it includes.
The Next Generation (TNG) of genealogy site building is one such tool. WCGIG member Bill Clark will give an introduction to using the features in this software. He has used TNG to create his own Clark-Hart Family Website, which includes multiple ways to search and display the genealogy.
Cemeteries often provide helpful information about ancestors and one of the largest online collections is the website, Find A Grave. Wayne Blanchard will lead a tour of the site and show different ways to search it. Part of the reason that the site has over 190 million memorials is that its online community has been adding gravestones since 1995. Anyone can join for free and add memorials. Some people “adopt” a cemetery and add all the gravestones in a location to the site, while others add photos and information about their own family.
The meeting is free and open to the public, but will be limited to the first 30 people to register, which one can do at https://bit.ly/windhamgen4.
Genealogists Jerry Carbone of Whetstone Brook Genealogy, and Wayne Blanchard, Genealogy Volunteer at Rockingham Public Library, will facilitate the event sponsored by Rockingham Public Library and Brooks Memorial Library.
Part of the session will be devoted to sharing genealogical research questions and planning topics for the next meeting.
Future meetings of the group will meet bi-monthly alternating between Brooks and Rockingham Libraries, when we are able to meet physically, dates and times to be announced.
For more information, contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com