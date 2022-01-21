WILLIAMSVILLE — Beginning this Tuesday, Gentle Yoga will be offered by certified yoga instructor Deborah Luskin at the Williamsville Hall every Tuesday at 11 a.m. This class is open to all ages and levels. Beginners welcome. No experience necessary.
Bring your own mat, blanket and props (blocks, strap, etc.). The class fee is a donation to Williamsville Hall, suggested $10 per session (or pay what you can). Class size is limited to 12 people (and is half full already).
RSVP to Steve Levine at slevine761@gmail.com
Vaccination and masks required. The Hall, located at 35 Dover Road in Williamsville, is fully ADA compliant.