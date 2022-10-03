TOWNSHEND — Gerda's Equine Rescue is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Gerda Silver, founder and president, will provide a tour of the farm and an opportunity to meet the animals starting at 10 a.m. Hands-on groom demonstrations and practices will begin at 11 a.m.
At noon, attendees can help the farm staff and volunteers feed the animals then take a break to eat lunch themselves. At 1 p.m., horses will be painted and decorated before they participate in a parade around the arena that starts at 2 p.m.
In between activities, there will be shopping available in the tack shack, a donation booth, a volunteer sign up, kids crafts, games, educational tables and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family.