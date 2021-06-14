Two hundred and fifty-six people in Vermont died of the coronavirus. While the loss of so many people is tragic, together and with great effort, we have stopped this illness from taking many more lives.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, about 1,000 Vermonters die every year from breathing in nicotine and other toxins when they smoke. Most of these people started smoking before they were 18, and many of them when they were as young as 12, when they started becoming addicted.
How can you help? If you know a smoker who wants to quit, tell them about 1-800-QUIT NOW.
If a person does not have insurance or they are on Medicaid, the state will give them a gift card for up to $150 for getting help in smoking cessation sessions. Pregnant Vermonters and new parents can get a gift card for up to $250. The sessions are run by a caring Vermont Quit Partner or Quitline Coach. The classes are free, and the state also offers free nicotine gum, patches and other free tools to help people quit. To learn more, go to 802quits.org. Share this with a friend, on Facebook, at your work, everywhere. We need everyone to know.