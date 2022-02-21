BRATTLEBORO — At Toastmasters Club, you will learn skills that give you confidence in writing and delivering a speech. Members practice writing speeches and presenting in a group setting.
The next local Toastmasters meeting will be on 6 p.m., Thursday. The public is welcome to join the online meeting with this Zoom link, us02web.zoom.us/j/89663061200?pwd=U1B2cEQ3a24vYUU4a0Jidkd0d284dz09.
Vishal Sarsani of Massachusetts will give a speech to be evaluated later in the meeting. In every meeting, a speaking-off-the cuff exercise is open to both members and non-members.
The mission of Toastmasters Club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.
Current members of BrattleMasters reside in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For details on the club based in Brattleboro, go to brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.