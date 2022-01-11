BRATTLEBORO — Is your once-beautiful Christmas tree now dry and dropping needles all over the floor? Well, get rid of it with ease this year.
The Brattleboro Union High School Music Department's Merry Mulch Christmas tree collection service is wrapping up, with two more Saturdays of collection being offered to Brattleboro residents on Jan. 15 and 22. This program, in its 31st year, is endorsed by the Vermont Department of Agriculture as well as the New Hampshire and Vermont Christmas Tree Association.
For a $10 cost, members of the band and chorus will transport undecorated trees from homes to a community garden in West Brattleboro where they will be chipped into mulch to be used by the gardeners. Since the town does not offer curbside pick-up of trees, the service saves residents the hassle of transporting their own trees.
All pick-ups must be prearranged by calling one of the following numbers at least two days prior to your chosen date, 802-275-2480 or 802-380-4550. Proceeds will benefit future music department travel.