BELLOWS FALLS — Gardeners interested in an upcoming program on backyard composting are encouraged to watch an online introductory video and submit questions ahead of time to the Rockingham Library.
As part of its Dirt on Composting series, library is hosting Master Gardener Ham Gillett’s Composting Q & A session on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. Questions can be submitted in advance to programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call 802-463-4270. Watch the online composting video at okemovalley.tv/virtual-composting-workshop. When sending your composting questions to library, make sure to also sign up for a Zoom invitation to the April 15 Q & A session.
To help residents who want to do backyard composting, the Southern Windsor/ Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District is selling Soil Saver composters. For more information, visit vtsolidwastedistrict.org, call 802-674-9235 or email mobrien@marcvt.org.
A free compost bin and kitchen scrap pail will be awarded to one lucky Backyard Composting Zoom attendee on April 15. This program is sponsored by the Rockingham Library, the American Library Association (ALA) and the Southern Windsor Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District. It is free and open to the public.
The Dirt on Composting is part of a series: “Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change” at Rockingham Library sponsored by a grant from the American Library Association. Backyard composting is considered one of many ways to build resilience in the face of climate change. Composting food scraps in your own backyard allows landfill space to fill less quickly and reduces the release of greenhouse gases from landfills. Compost also nourishes garden soil.
For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call (there might be a phone charge for this).