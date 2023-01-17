BRATTLEBORO — Beginning Feb. 2 and continuing through April 13, AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program — and it’s completely free.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.
Tax-Aide has two sites available in Brattleboro this year. The Brattleboro Senior Center, 207 Main St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. Call 802-257-7570 to schedule an appointment.
The Brattleboro Veterans of Foreign Wars, 40 Black Mountain Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Call 802-490-4619 to schedule an appointment.
• In-Person: In Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors.
• Low-Contact / Drop-off: Similar to the model used the past two seasons, due to virus concerns.
• Tax-Aide provides tax preparation assistance services nationwide. In 2020, 1.5 million taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received more than $1 billion in income tax refunds.
For more information about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including what type of service is available where, and which documents you need to file your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).
AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness. As AARP’s charitable affiliate, the Foundation serves AARP members and nonmembers alike. Also, there are no age requirements. To learn more about AARP Foundation visit aarpfoundation.org.