BELLOWS FALLS — Greater Falls Connections (GFC) will host its annual meeting and potluck dinner BBQ from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at the Rockingham Recreation Center, 10 Playground Road. Anyone who supports GFC’s vision of a healthy, nurturing and supportive community is encouraged to attend and participate.
GFC will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs, with all the fixings. Community members are encouraged to bring a side dish, drinks or dessert to share with others.
This year’s annual BBQ will feature the announcement of the Active Community Engagement (ACE) Awards, which are given each year to individuals, organizations and youth who are active in community engagement and work tirelessly to make a difference.
Additionally, attendees will vote on the slate of candidates for the Greater Falls Connections Advisory Board: Alex Stradling, Fact TV (fifth term); Doreen Stoodley, Westminster parent (third term); Shelby Bixler (second term); Katrina Bostwick (second term); Tomas O’Flaherty, volunteer at Turning Point of Springfield (first term), and Josh Morelli, Fact TV (first term).
Per coalition by-laws, members (anyone in the community that supports GFC’s mission) who are not able to attend can register their opinions in writing with the chair of the board (alex@fact8.com) or the director (Laura@greaterfallsconnections.org) so that their vote can be counted at the meeting. The deadline for remote voting is 5 p.m. on Monday, July 25. Contact Laura Schairbaum at 802-463-9927, ext. 208 for more information.
To learn more about the GFC Advisory Board and how to join, visit GFC’s website at greaterfallsconnections.org. New members, new ideas, and new energy are always welcome.