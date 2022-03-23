ROCKINGHAM — During World War II near enemy lines, Ghost Army soldiers constructed set designs and maneuvered inflatable rubber tanks, trucks and artillery into place as decoys. They used simulated radio messages, cast iron paratroopers and loud sound effects as further distractions.
"Ghost Army of World War II," a nonfiction book by Jack Kneece and "The Ghost Army," a PBS film directed by Rick Beyer, stand like soldiers on a display table near Rockingham Library’s front door.
It is a timely display because on February 1 of this year, the Ghost Army was finally awarded the US Congressional Gold Medal for their contributions to the Allied forces’ WWII victory. It is a display of local interest because John Kennedy, former resident of Bellows Falls, was one of the 1,100 men in this top-secret unit who successfully fooled the Nazi army while simultaneously saving an estimated 30,000 allied lives during World War II.
The men in this unit were selected for their creative abilities and their intellect. John Kennedy was chosen in part because of his talent in visual arts. After the war, Kennedy used the GI bill to complete a degree in advertising art and design at the Philadelphia Museum School of Art, where he later taught.
To learn more about this group of men, stop by the Rockingham Library to borrow the book: "Ghost Army of World War II and the film: The Ghost Army." A Rockingham Library card is required but it's easy to apply. Just bring in proof of Rockingham residence and fill out a short form.