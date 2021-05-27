BRATTLEBORO — The design of 1890s-era grange halls throughout New England typically followed the same plan – kitchen and dining area on the ground level and small gem of an auditorium upstairs. Guilford’s Broad Brook Grange #151 was no different, and the townspeople of Guilford have been climbing the stairs for community events for over a hundred years.
Broad Brook Community Center, Inc. (BBCC) purchased the Grange in 2018, with big plans to improve and update the hall for new generations of Guilfordites and area friends and neighbors. The project is now in its final round of construction, and although there are many moving parts to this undertaking, installing a lift to the second floor (also required by code) is by far the most anticipated.
Fitting all the financial pieces together for the $2,200,000 project has been a multi-year effort. And now, with the sprint to the finish underway and an elevator soon to be installed, generous support has come to the project from Wild Root Arts, the organization that managed the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery at 139 Main Street in Brattleboro from 1999-2006.
According to Richard Epstein, founder of Wild Root Arts, “Like many young not-for-profit organizations, Wild Root Arts had oversized dreams when it took on outfitting and managing the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery. One of our early decisions was to start raising and setting aside funds to install an elevator to bring theatre-goers down one flight, from ground level to the theater space below. Despite our best efforts, it soon became clear that State and Federal grants would not be available, because although Wild Root Arts’ intention was to provide a fully accessible venue for the community, the theater was in a space that was privately owned.”
Still, Epstein continued to raise and steward funds for the elevator. “Throughout the ensuing years, the funds were held in a separate account at Brattleboro Savings & Loan, knowing all along that in spirit and intention those monies exclusively belonged to the cause of accessibility.”
“Though not in the Hooker-Dunham building, nor even in downtown Brattleboro,” Epstein said, “the Broad Brook Community Center is in fact achieving the formidable goal of an ADA compliant lift. Its theater is much like the Hooker-Dunham’s — a small stage set in a charming space. There is an intimacy that can be felt on both sides of the “fourth wall”. Furthermore, BBCC is, like Wild Root Arts was in its day, dedicated to the community. They have the need, the drive and, by owning the old grange, the ability to make possible what Wild Root Arts dreamed of so many years ago.
On behalf of Wild Root Arts, I am delighted to contribute $10,584.30 to BBCC’s lift project and know the funds Wild Root Arts raised years ago have come full circle, finally have a home, and can fulfill their intended purpose for the community.”
To learn more about Broad Brook Community Center, visit www.broadbrookcommunitycenter.org.