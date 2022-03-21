Girls on the Run Vermont’s registration for its spring program is now open statewide. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident.
Girls on the Run has inspired girls in Vermont for 22 years and has affected the lives of 40,000 girls. This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at approximately 108 locations across Vermont starting the week of March 28.
Each team will meet twice a week for 90 minutes after school and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun movement games to teach life skills. The season will culminate with two statewide 5k events, one on June 4 at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction and the other on June 11 at the Manchester Recreation Fields.
The program fee for the season is $115 and financial aid is available to those who qualify. The program fee includes registration for the end of season 5k event, a shirt, journal, cinch sack, water bottle and more. Information about the program and registration can be found at gotrvt.org.