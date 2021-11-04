Girls on the Run Vermont is running a statewide 50/50 raffle.
Purchasing a Vermont Wins 50/50 raffle ticket supports the Girls on the Run Vermont Every Girl Fund. This fund allows Girls on the Run Vermont to provide reduced fees and financial assistance for every girl who participates to empower more of Vermont’s young women. Proceeds raised for Girls on the Run Vermont subsidize the program fee for all participants. One lucky winner will receive half of the proceeds raised.
50/50 raffle tickets are available for $20 for one ticket or $50 for three tickets from Nov. 1 through Dec. 1 on gotrvt.org. The winner will be announced on Dec. 2 via Instagram, Facebook and on the website.
Girls on the Run Vermont envisions a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential, including recognizing the positive impact she has on the community in which she lives.