With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are considered essential for hospital patients in need of transfusions. During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.
As a special thank-you, those who give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
Upcoming blood drives in the Windham County area are as follows:
Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winston Prouty Center - Thomas Hall, 209 Austine Drive in Brattleboro.
Tuesday, April 27, from noon to 5 p.m. at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill in Putney.