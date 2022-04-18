DUMMERSTON — In commemoration of Earth Day and to celebrate the planet we live on, the Green Mountain Conservancy is inviting everyone to a special hike on Earth Day this Friday, April 22. Hikers will meet at the Deer Run Nature Preserve trailhead, 940 Camp Arden Road, at 10 a.m.
The hike will be led by Roger Haydock and Daniel Dubie.
Haydock is a geologist who has been building trails at the Preserve since 2019 and has built many miles of trails for the Putney Mountain Association and Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association. He offers descriptions of how this land was formed and where it has been geologically. At the beginning of the hike, he will tell participants about Kame Terrace, which was left behind by the glaciers that covered this area about 11,000 years ago.
Dubie, an ecological consultant who has a vast knowledge of the natural world, will be pointing out spring ephemerals along the way, teach participant about the various natural communities that the trail traverses, and share his bird identification skills. He can discuss all aspects of land conservation and what he sees for the future of Vermont woodlands.
The hike is approximately 4.8 miles round trip and has some challenging sections, notably a washed out area that may be difficult for those with balance issues. GMC is raising funds to build a bridge over this ravine, which is anticipated be completed this summer. Until then, hiking poles are recommended.
Bring sturdy shoes, snacks, lunch and water.
Hikers are asked to leave their dogs at home.