BRATTLEBORO — Green Mountain Power is inviting customers to an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at GMP’s district office in Brattleboro at 455 West River Road.
Each year GMP hosts two open houses to provide another way to connect customers with members of the GMP team. During the pandemic, these meetings have been held virtually on Facebook live. The July event will be the first in-person GMP open house in more than two years.
Refreshments will be provided, and GMP will also live-stream the event on its Facebook page for customers who cannot attend. As part of its multi-year regulation plan, GMP holds these bi-annual public meetings with customers to provide updates on innovative projects, reduce costs and carbon emissions, storm reliability work and more.
Green Mountain Power serves approximately 270,000 residential and business customers in Vermont.