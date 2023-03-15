GUILFORD — Guilford Center Stage has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help improve the space it uses at Broad Brook Community Center. The fundraiser will continue the improvements achieved with the recent renovation of the building, with two acquisitions.
First, the theater group is purchasing four air purifiers, to be used both in the auditorium and backstage, to protect the health of actors and audiences.
These Oransi brand purifiers have state-of-the art HEPA filters and will recirculate all the air in the auditorium and stage area twice each hour, removing an estimated 99.97 percent of dust, bacteria, even viruses.
Second, the fundraiser will contribute to the purchase of room-darkening shades for the second floor of the community center.
The goal is to have low-profile shades, which will preserve the appearance of the historic window trim, and also give Guilford Center Stage and others using the auditorium the ability quickly to darken the room for performances, film showings, and other events.
The goal of the campaign is $6,000. A gift of $1,000 has reduced the GoFundMe goal to $5,000, some of which has already been contributed. In the past, these fundraisers have allowed Guilford Center Stage to purchase basic stage lighting equipment and audience seat cushions. The public is welcome and encouraged to contributeto the GoFundMe campaign: https://gofund.me/e43929bd.
Recipient of the funds will be Treasurer Evelyn McLean of Broad Brook Grange, parent of the theater group. If questions, contact her at evelyn.vermont@gmail.com.
Rehearsals are now underway for the first production since the renovation and reopening of the center, the Thornton Wilder play, “Our Town,” May 5-7, directed by Ian Hefele.