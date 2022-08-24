BRATTLEBORO — Cyclists of all abilities can register for the 13th Going the Distance Bike Ride fundraiser on Sept. 17. This event benefits all free and subsidized programming at the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro.
Going the Distance is a ride, not a race. Participants can choose from 40, 60 or 100-mile rides, fully supported with rest stops, food and support vans. All routes begin at the club in Brattleboro, then travel through scenic areas of Vermont and Massachusetts along the picturesque Connecticut River Valley. Rest areas provide a hearty lunch from the Marina Restaurant. At the finish line, bikers are greeted with a celebratory meal and drinks at the club. The popular century ride is fully supported and loops from Brattleboro to Northampton, Mass. If you need the flexibility of a virtual ride, join that way, too.
The Brattleboro club has provided in-person programming for youth throughout the COVID shutdown and has an offering of summer camps for all ages. All money raised will support unique aspects of the club, including an indoor skatepark, professional performance space, computer lab and outdoor after-school program at Retreat Farm. This fundraising event typically raises $50,000, which is just a small portion of the club’s programming costs.
Riders and teams are asked to join the event’s fundraising page and help solicit sponsors for their rides. Each cyclist sets their own fundraising goal.
For more information regarding registration, sponsorship or donations, contact Renee Woliver at 802-254-5990 or email renee.woliver@bgcbrattleboro.org.