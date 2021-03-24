ROCKINGHAM -- State Rep. Leslie Goldman will host a constituent meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, to discuss issues, questions and concerns with constituents of Vermont’s Windham-3 district. Goldman and her intern, Alexis Drown (UVM ‘24), will hold an hourlong online Zoom session to hear from constituents and discuss legislative plans for the coming year.
The meeting will be accessible via Zoom link and will be open to all constituents of Windham-3.
Goldman is a longtime Vermonter, retired nurse practitioner, community advocate, lifelong Democrat, and state representative serving Vermont’s Windham-3 district. She serves on the House Committee on Health Care and lives in Bellows Falls. Learn more at lesliegoldmanvt.com.