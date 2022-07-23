It is golfing season and recently at the Brattleboro Country Club (BCC) two championships were held, the Vermont Amateur (July 5-7) and the BCC championship. The local championship has some history, and it is fitting that we take look back.
Shawn Baker grew up in Brattleboro in the shadow of his father, Owen. Owen Baker was a nine-time winner of the BCC Championship and was also Club Pro at the BCC for several years. It was only natural that Shawn pick up the game and he did so with a vigor. Soon the scores of the grade schoolboy approached 40 for nine holes and as he entered high school his scores dropped to the mid to upper thirties. Baker distinguished himself in high school competition before going on to dominate the Vermont golf landscape for the better part of a decade.
A 1981 graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, Shawn led the Colonels to a State Championship as well as capturing individual medalist honors. Brattleboro was dominant in golf during Shawn’s four-year tenure at BHS/BUHS. The apex of his high school golf career was winning the individual and team state golf championships with Gary Fairbanks, Ken Defeo, David Gates, and of course, coach Owen Baker.
Shawn was recruited for golf by Central Connecticut State University and he enjoyed a prestigious record there. He was named to the All-New England and All-American Teams in 1983, 1984 and 1985. Shawn was inducted into Connecticut State University’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. He finished in third place in the Division II national finals in 1985. He was the New England Champion collegiate golfer in 1984.
Baker won five Vermont Amateurs — a record in the event’s medal-play era, in a seven year span and became the first Vermonter to win a New England Amateur championship. Starting in 1985 Shawn dominated the BCC Championship by winning eight straight years, setting a BCC course record of 62, and winning five Vermont Amateur Titles.
Baker burst upon the Vermont Amateur scene at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury in 1983 when he charged from behind in the final round to win the first of his five crowns. He added three consecutive victories: 1985 at Country Club of Barre; 1986 at Crown Point Country Club in Springfield, where he won by 10 shots; and 1987 at Orleans Country Club. A superb putter, Baker won his last Vermont Amateur title at Woodstock Country Club in 1989 to set a record in stroke-play format.
He followed up his victory at Woodstock with his New England Amateur championship at Rutland Country Club, taking the lead on the first day with a 5-under par 65 and going wire-to-wire in victory.
But there was more to come with a tremendous win of the New England Amateur and becoming a finalist of the US Mid-Amateur in 1989. It was time for him to decide upon a career and with little hesitation, he chose golf.
Baker’s pro career included an appearance at the 2005 Barclays Classic playing against the likes of Nick Faldo (9 Professional Golfers Association (PGA) wins, 33 International wins), Fred Couples (13 PGA wins, 5 International wins) and Ernie Els (19 PGA wins, 28 International wins) and qualifying for the 2015 Senior PGA Championship.
Shawn was a highly recognized player in the Class-A Professional MET-PGA chapter in New York.
Brattleboro’s Hugh Barber had a passion for golf. A BUHS graduate of the class of 1968, Barber had a confrontation with BUHS baseball coach Andy Natowich. Natowich had a philosophy concerning athletes who played on his teams (football, basketball, and baseball). He wanted Hugh to be a baseball player. Barber responded, “Geez, Coach Natowich, I don’t know. I want to play some golf, too. Coach Natowich’s response was, “You can’t do both.”
Barber remembers, “I guess I’m going to play golf, coach, and we went our separate ways. And he always respected me for that, and I respected him.”
During basketball season, Coach Natowich didn’t want his athletes to ski. Shortstop Jon Reynolds was on Natowich’s late 1960s baseball team. Reynolds was an excellent shortstop and athlete. When baseball practice started each spring of Jon’s career, Coach Natowich would remind Reynolds to “take the skis off.”
Hugh Barber was an excellent baseball player. A power hitter, Barber had been named as the All-Tournament team 3rd baseman as a BUHS sophomore at the state American Legion tournament in 1965. But it is as a golfer that we are considering him here.
Barber finished second in the Vermont Amateur Tournament, second in the Vermont Senior Amateur and attained Five State Team (2 man) Championships with partner David Anderson.
Barber says he has had some “good luck” at the Brattleboro Country Club. He has won championships in five decades — a total of an astonishing 13 in all. The BCC record had been 12 individual titles and that was achieved before World War II by Joe Estey.
Hugh Barber is now the holder of that record with 13 and spread over 50 years, five decades!! Hugh said recently, “I’m proud that I’ve been able to hold my game together. With the help of modern technology and good fortune with my health and flexibility, I’ve been able to continue to play pretty well.”
When was his last championship? “I think was 2014. And I played my neighbor, Jeff Houle. Jeff has won four or five club championships. He’s a good player, and I had a good day. I haven’t competed in the regular championship since because I thought I had proven what I set out to do. And I’ve concentrated more on senior events, which is playing against guys 50 and over. Most of these players are over 15 years younger than I am. It is tough.”
Does Jeff Houle talk about the possibility of maybe eclipsing Barber’s 13 club championships? “He’s mentioned how many wins I have and how many he has. He’s got a long way to go. But he’s become a pretty good player and he won last summer’s championship and played tremendously. I was very proud of him. So, we’ll see what happens.”
Editor’s note: Hugh Barber played for the club championship this month. It marks the sixth decade he has done so. He finished 4th among 23 contestants.