BRATTLEBORO — Ian Goodnow, an attorney with Costello, Valente, and Gentry, recently took the Oath of Admission to practice law in Vermont. Goodnow, current chairman of the Brattleboro Select Board, passed the bar exam earlier this year while participating in a clerkship program at CVG in Brattleboro.
The clerkship program in Vermont is an alternative to law school for those interested in being attorneys. Goodnow said in a previous interview with the Reformer that the program is good for someone who is willing to take a risk but not take on as much debt as they would in going to law school.
At the beginning of his four years of clerking, Goodnow started by answering phones and talking to potential clients. Then, he said, “you start to build your legal vocabulary and your reading to start to be able to do more correspondence and client meetings.”
From there, he began getting to know what he called “the universe of the law and all of its different branches.”
During the four years, Goodnow said, he also was able to get involved in the community and fall in love with the town in a way he never has before. First, he served as an alternative member of the Brattleboro Development Review Board. Now, he’s chairing the Brattleboro Select Board. He also is a Justice of the Peace.
Goodnow, who will have certain requirements to meet as a first-year attorney, is interested in criminal defense work.