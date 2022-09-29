BRATTLEBORO — The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir returns to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church this year, with a performance scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. at the church, 16 Bradley Road.
The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir will bring their sounds of traditional gospel, urban gospel, contemporary, Christian music, European harmonies, Caribbean and Afrocentric rhythms to Brattleboro. The choir has performed in Burlington, Albany, New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Little Rock/Stuttgart, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Tokyo, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Maarten/St. Martin. The choir has appeared on several TV shows including the WORD Network and Mountain Lake PBS.
Donations are accepted on behalf of “Building Hope” (the St. Michael’s Capital Project for energy conservation) and the Gospel Choir’s foundation.