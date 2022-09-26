VERNON — The Governor Hunt House & Community Center will host a Harvest Festival featuring music, food, art, crafts, vendors, games and more, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
The nonprofit Friends of Vernon Center, Inc. received the Governor Hunt House complex as a donation from Entergy Corp. in 2019, and has been working to develop the property into a community center for the town of Vernon.
Among the Harvest Festival activities are: Live music, including by the Falltown String Band; food vendors; a display of local artifacts by the Vernon Historians; an art exhibit by local painters Margaret Shipman and Lauren Watrous; displays and sales by additional artists and crafters; games for kids of all ages; face painting; scarecrow making; and touch-a-truck and fire safety information by the Vernon Volunteer Fire Department.
Also included in the event will be tours of the historic house, along with information about its restoration and development as a community center. There will also be a demonstration and explanation of the dendrochronology research which recently determined that the house is likely one of the two or three oldest buildings in Vermont. This research will be the subject of a talk and demonstration from about noon to 1 p.m. by Eric Gradoia, a historic restoration architect who recently conducted dendrochronology research to pin down the construction date of the house.
The event will take place regardless of weather — in case of rain, most activities will move indoors. The Governor Hunt House is located at 322 Gov. Hunt Road, across the street from the Vernon Elementary School, where plenty of parking is available.