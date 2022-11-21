MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott appointed 28 Vermonters to state boards and commissions in September.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a boards or commissions should visit the governor’s website to apply.
Of the 28 Vermonters, Peter Elwell of Brattleboro was appointed to the Vermont Economic Development Authority.