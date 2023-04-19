MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Danielle "Danny" Fitzko as commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
Fitzko has served as interim commissioner since January, and has worked at the department since 2003, including as director of forests for the past four years.
She replaces Michael Snyder, who served as department commissioner for 12 years.
"Danny has demonstrated a deep commitment to Vermont and our natural assets over the course of her two decades of service to the department,” said Scott in a statement. “I’m confident she’ll continue that good work leading FPR.”
Fitzko will lead the department’s 130 full-time employees across four divisions, and over 400 seasonal workers who mainly run the Vermont State Park system. The team works to support the diverse offerings of the Vermont landscape: scenic vistas featuring mountains, lakes and rivers; and a strong rural identity of working lands, outdoor lifestyle and traditions.
Forests, Parks and Recreation is one of three departments in the Agency of Natural Resources, along with the Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation.
“Danny’s vision, energy and optimism for the future of Vermont’s forests and the role forests can play in making Vermont more resilient to the effects of a changing climate were among the reasons she was selected for the role,” said agency Secretary Julie Moore. “She has a proven record of setting a clear vision and establishing effective pathways to implementation.”
Currently, a resident of Stowe, Fitzko has spent 15 years managing the state's Urban and Community Forestry Program, which helps to build local capacity to green the gray of our developed areas. Outside of work, she can be found in the garden, the woods or on her yoga mat.
“I am grateful for the chance to serve as commissioner and look forward to continuing to collaborate with FPR's brilliant and hardworking team,” said Fitzko. “With a deep-rooted passion for Vermont’s forests, the mission and people of FPR, and public service, I am excited to help steward Vermont's natural environment and connect people to them on behalf of the people of Vermont.”
The appointment is effective immediately. To learn more about the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, visit fpr.vermont.gov.