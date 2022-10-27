MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott was joined by students and industry leaders at a press conference earlier this month to proclaim October as Careers in Construction Month in Vermont, recognizing the many career opportunities within the construction industry.
“I am excited to be able to recognize careers in an industry that offers so much opportunity for Vermonters”, said Governor Scott. “As we make historic investments in housing, broadband, and traditional infrastructure, there are many opportunities for Vermonters to find lucrative careers in the trades.”
According to Department of Labor data, construction accounts for 5.2 percent of statewide total employment, with more than 15,000 individuals working within the industry. The average annual wage for construction workers in Vermont is $57,635, exceeding the statewide average wage of $56,264. The most recent data also shows that construction account for about 10 percent of the total number of businesses in Vermont, with a total of more than 2,900.
“Anyone who has needed the services of a skilled contractor in the last few years, understands the importance of highlighting and supporting this important sector of our economy, as well as helping to educate folks on just how lucrative and rewarding these careers are for those who chose to pursue a job in the trades,” said Labor Deputy Commissioner Dustin Degree.
For more information on resources for jobseekers and employers, please visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.