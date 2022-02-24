It’s not too late to bid on one (or more) of the 177 items included in Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s annual Cabin Fever Auction. Interested in a vacation at a Caribbean resort or on a South African safari? Or perhaps you’re ready to change the view with some new artwork, or go out to dinner at a local restaurant? All proceeds benefit renovations to the Grace Cottage Emergency Department.
Until the clock strikes 8 p.m. on Sunday, you can browse and bid on items for every taste and budget, including treasures you can’t buy anywhere else. Auction items range in value from $15 to priceless, including gift certificates to favorite local restaurants and businesses, overnight stays in area inns, jewelry, gift baskets, jams and cheese, and plenty more. Bid low and get notified when someone outbids you, or “Buy Now” and make it yours right away. Either way, you’ll feel good supporting this annual fundraiser, knowing that it’s going to help Grace Cottage. There is no cost to register to bid, and no obligation to donate a penny, unless you’re the winning bidder.
Check out the impressive and varied selection at www.32auctions.com/gracecottage2022.