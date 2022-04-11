TOWNSHEND — Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital has been awarded a Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Program Award. Grace Cottage earned gold, the highest level.
In 2021, Grace Cottage initiated Mediterranean Wellness, an online portal to encourage a healthy wellness culture among employees. The three main components of the wellness program are behavior challenges, educational offerings and health risk assessments and screenings.
Employees have access to a variety of webinars, healthy recipes and group and individual activities that boost camaraderie, improve morale and encourage healthier lifestyles.
Organized by the Grace Cottage Human Resources Department, the program has had broad employee participation, with over 60% of employees completing the health risk assessment in the first year.
