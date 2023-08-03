TOWNSHEND — Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday on the Townshend Common, rain or shine.
Hospital Fair Day has been held on the first Saturday of August since 1950. This family-friendly event, now in its 73rd year, features a Birthday Parade with dancing stork and bagpipes for those born at the hospital, all-day auction, bingo, kids’ games, pony rides, homemade pies, jewelry, t-shirts, bargain booths, fried dough, a variety of food, live music, and more.
Two special items will be auctioned at 2 p.m.: a 1940 Chevy truck and a one-of-a-kind, queen-size quilt displaying every Fair Day t-shirt from 1999-2022.
All proceeds from Hospital Fair Day activities will benefit Grace Cottage Family Health Clinic. For more information, call 802-365-9109 or visit gracecottage.org.