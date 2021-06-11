TOWNSHEND — Come join the fun and sign up for Grace Cottage’s 16th Annual Tour de Grace bike rally, to be held Saturday, June 26, rain or shine.
Start and end any time between 8 and 10 a.m., at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, 185 Grafton Road, Townshend.
The event follows the same loop as last year, approximately 17 miles on scenic back roads, along dirt trails, and through the historic Scott Covered Bridge (a different route from pre-pandemic years, so that no busing is necessary).
Helmets are required; mountain bikes recommended. Rest stops with water and snacks are offered along the way and at the end. Return to Grace Cottage to celebrate your accomplishment.
This family-friendly ride is designed to be fun and allow for social distancing. Proceeds from this event helps Grace Cottage continue to provide essential healthcare services.
Can’t make it to Townshend that day? You can do a Virtual Tour de Grace on your own. Sign up via https://gracecottage.org/get-involved/tour-de-grace-bicycle-rally/ and Grace Cottage will mail you a bib to wear. Send in your photo with your bib number and bike, and Grace Cottage will post it in the 2021 Tour de Grace photo album on Facebook.
Pre-register: $30 per rider until June 24; $40 on June 25-26; the first 100 to register get a Tour de Grace performance t-shirt (t-shirt not included for virtual riders).
For more information, email info@gracecottage.org or call 802-365-9109.