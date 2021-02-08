20201216VACCINE-MAYS-16-T5.jpg

Crystal Durocher, a registered nurse with Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, in Townshend, administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Rebecca Lapointe, nurse manager for Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, on Dec. 16, 2020.

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Re
TOWNSHEND — Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is now a COVID-19 vaccination site. Vermonters age 75-plus can sign up to get their first dose at Grace Cottage by going to the Vermont Department of Health COVID-19 online Event Portal or by calling 855-722-7878.

So far, the following dates have been announced for vaccines at Grace Cottage: Wednesday, Feb. 10; Thursday, Feb. 11; Wednesday, Feb. 17; and Wednesday, Feb. 21. All appointments must be made through the Vermont Department of Health’s registration system.

